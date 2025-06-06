Wanted Calgary man caught by police in Kelowna

Photo: Cagary Police Charles Boughton, 26, fled from Alberta to the Okanagan while wanted on charges that included possession of a loaded firearm, possession for the purpose of trafficking and production or manufacturing of controlled drugs.

A Calgary man wanted on 14 charges was arrested in Kelowna Wednesday on a Canadawide warrant.

Charles Boughton, 26, fled from Alberta to the Okanagan while wanted on charges that included possession of a loaded firearm, possession for the purpose of trafficking and production or manufacturing of controlled drugs.

"Through investigational tools, Mounties discovered he was associated to a residence in the 3700 block of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna and surveillance was immediately conducted on the home," RCMP said in a release.

It was 4 p.m. Wednesday when police found him returning to the residence and took him into custody without incident, police said.

Boughton currently remains in custody.