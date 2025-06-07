Cyclist stops in Kelowna during cross-Canada ride for Type 1 diabetes

Photo: Madison Reeve Simeon King at Kelowna's Mission Creek Park

Cyclist Simeon King made a stop at Mission Creek Park in Kelowna on Friday as part of his cross-country ride to raise awareness and funds for Type 1 diabetes.

King, 22, started his 7,500-kilometre ride on June 1 in Vancouver.

He plans to finish in Newfoundland on August 22 — a total of 81 days on the road, with 64 of those spent riding.

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes ten years ago, King is biking coast-to-coast to support I Challenge Diabetes (ICD), a Canadian charity that helps people living with the condition.

So far, he’s covered 533 kilometres.

His goal is to raise $100,000 to support ICD programs and build community for people with chronic illnesses.

"So far it has been fantastic. I am loving every moment," said King during his Kelowna stop.

"There is definitely some challenging ones. Getting out of Hope there was a really big climb so that was pretty challenging, but just having support behind me... it's really just united everybody who is affected with this condition."

King says he hopes to inspire others with diabetes to keep chasing their goals.

"Knowing that I wasn’t alone in this struggle was very impactful for me and that gave me the desire to help serve this community and bring people together," he added.

King will continue his ride on Saturday, with his next major stop set for Sunday, June 15 at Calgary’s Bowness Park.

For more information or to donate, click here.