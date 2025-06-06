Ribbon cut on $12.1M pedestrian overpass in Kelowna

Photo: Wayne Moore Ribbon was cut on the $12.1 million Bertram pedestrian overpass

They came on bike, scooters, motorized mobility vehicles and on foot to be the first to cross the new Bertram Street multi-use overpass Friday morning.

More than 100 people attended the grand opening of the $12.1 million overpass that opened six months later than initially scheduled.

The overpass was lauded for its ability to move people of all abilities over Highway 97 between downtown and neighbourhoods to the south.

It features a four per cent grade as opposed to the eight per cent grade at the overpass linking Landmark with the Parkinson Rec Centre, making it more manageable for those with mobility issues.

“Usually when I come across the highway I don’t do it alone…because it is just so frightening to cross the highway when you are at a low level, people don’t see you,” said former councillor Michele Rule who gets around on a motorized scooter.

“Now I can come down here and zip across.

“I really appreciate how hard they worked to make sure it’s accessible.”

She says the slope inhibitor on her scooter makes the Parkinson overpass impossible to use, but had no issues negotiating the gentle slope of the new overpass.

In opening the overpass, Mayor Tom Dyas said Kelowna’s growth demands a modern transportation system which includes diverse options and travel choices such as this.

“The new crossing over Highway 97 represents a significant step forward in our city’s commitment to active transportation and public safety,” said Dyas.

“It is about connecting people to parks, to work, local businesses, transit, to services and amenities on both sides of Highway 97.

“This overpass will also help in managing traffic by reducing the number of pedestrian crossings at street level along this busy corridor.”

The city used $600,000 of its own money for the project as well as $7.2 million from the $26.228 million provincial Growing Communities Fund and $4 million from the Canada Community Building Fund.

A series of LED lights allows the overpass to illuminate at night. The lighting system has been pre-programmed to include special lighting for special events such as Canada Day.