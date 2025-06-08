Okanagan Film Commission: What it takes to become an actor

YouTube Okanagan Film and Animation Spotlight

Castanet has teamed up with the Okanagan Film Commission to bring you a series of videos designed to highlight the film and animation industry and the work that goes into making movie magic happen.

This episode focuses on the best way to get involved in the world of acting. Find out what local talent agents are looking for and how you can get involved.

Julie Summerland sits down with talent agent Melanie Hawthorne-Toogood to talk about the different types of acting opportunities available here in the Okanagan.

Stay tuned to Castanet for more behind-the-scenes insights into the Okanagan’s growing film and animation scene. The first episode of the series, on how to get your property into a movie, is here.