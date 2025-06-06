Kelowna RCMP put E-Dirt bike riders on notice

Photo: Kelowna RCMP These dirt bikes are for off road use only, they are not allowed to be operated on the road, sidewalks, bike lanes or any place the public may be.

High risk and unauthorized drivers of E-Dirt bikes have earned the attention of Kelowna Mounties.

"The sales and use of E-dirt bikes has been increasing over the past few months. E-dirt bikes, more specifically the Surron and Talaris brand bikes have been making a commanding appearance in the city, and the Kelowna RCMP has seen a quick increase in violations and dangerous operating behaviours with drivers of these bikes," the Kelowna RCMP said in a media release.

These bikes are relatively new compared to the traditional gas-powered version, prompting police to issue a reminder of the implications for not adhering to the laws surrounding these types of bikes.

“Offences relating to the Motor Vehicle Act may include high risk driving and penalty point premiums,” Const. Tyler Hug said in a media release.

“These can result in increased insurance costs, additional fines, license suspensions and prohibitions upon attempting to obtain a driver’s license, and/or affecting youth operators before being eligible for a driver’s license.”

These dirt bikes are for off road use only and they are not allowed to be operated on the road, sidewalks, bike lanes or any place the public may be, police said.

They are subject to various Motor Vehicle Act offences and fines:

No insurance $598

No license $276 and three demerit points

Ride motorcycle without required helmet $138 and two demerit points

Drive without due care and attention $368 and six demerit points

Drive without consideration $196 and six demerit points

Subject to 7-day vehicle impoundment

Stunting

Subject to Criminal Code offences

Dangerous Operation

Flight from Peace Officer

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Subject to Civil Forfeiture

These bikes are not covered under any insurance policy and can expose riders to personal civil liability.

If an infraction is issued, this can cause increased insurance premiums when declaring these high-risk drivers on family vehicles.