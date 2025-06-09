Okanagan soft fruit farmers are feeling optimistic about crops and tourists

Photo: Rob Gibson Nectarines ripen at Gatzke Orchard.

Early indications from Okanagan farmers point to a bumper crop for cherries and soft fruit in 2025.

This is in stark contrast to the same time last year, when the industry was dealing with withered crops because of an extreme cold snap in January 2024 that devastated not just cherries but most soft fruits in the valley.

"Up to now, it's been suitable for cherries," says Roger Bailey owner of Kalwood Farms.



But Bailey isn't counting his chickens, or in this case cherries, just yet.

"We don't know until we get the next storm or the next drought or the next freeze, what we're going to do, we just farm to to make the best cherries possible. With the information we had at the time, which is constantly changing. So right now, we're looking good," Bailey says.

Kalwood Farms will start selling from the driveway of the farm in early July but won't begin its commercial harvest until August when the cherries are bigger and will fetch a better price.

Al Gatzke, owner of Gatzke Orchard in Lake Country, says his crops are looking very good.

"It's a double-barrelled shotgun with us in that not only is the crop looking really good, but the customers we have because of the latest kerfuffle going on with the U.S.-Canada tariffs — we're seeing loyalty early on in the season that is higher than we ever anticipated," says Gatzke.

The tourist season has just started but Gatzke says so far people have been going out of their way to support local growers and businesses.

"Tourism is great as well. Again, thank you Mr. Trump, and our numbers here in Oyama are significantly up, both at the grill, the food services and the restaurant," Gatzke says.

"Everybody is really positive about traffic, and we're really excited about both the crops and what that good traffic will do for us."