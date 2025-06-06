Water levels looking healthy for Lake Country farmers this year

Photo: District of Lake Country Oyama, between Kalamalka Lake and Wood Lake.

Despite data indicating that the provincial snowpack is 61% of normal, the District of Lake Country is painting a more optimistic picture locally.

"For this year, it's been good for us. We had a very wet March, and we saw that kind of in the storage level," said Nick Van Dalen, engineering technician with the District of Lake Country.

"We pay close attention to Beaver and Oyama Lake, and we're sitting above average right now."

The reservoirs in Oyama Lake and Beaver Lake supply Oyama, Lake Country and the surrounding farms with water. Van Dalen recently gave local farmers an update on spring water storage and usage showing water levels are near average.

Van Dalen says the discrepancy between the provincial numbers and Lake Country's comes down to detail.

"Some of the confusion usually comes around because you'll have the province giving updated drought levels — that's looking at very large areas specifically, and it's not really looking drilled down into what our situation is here. We're lucky. We have high elevation reservoirs," said Van Dalen.

"Both of our reservoirs are full and they're spilling, which is good news for us for the season so far. But anything could happen."

Van Dalen cautions that things could change quickly if we don't get precipitation through the month of June.

Historically June is the wettest month of the year in the Okanagan and a lack of rain is the largest indicator of drought and wildfire risk.