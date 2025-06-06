Metro Kelowna unemployment rate rises to 7%

Photo: The Canadian Press Jobless numbers are on the rise in Kelowna.

Jobless numbers are on the rise in Kelowna and Kamloops, the Southern Interior's two largest cities.

Metro Kelowna’s jobless rate climbed again in May, landing at 7 per cent — the highest its been since February 2022, when it was at 7.1 per cent,

According to Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey released on Friday, there are 8,300 people in the Central Okanagan now out of work, up from 7,900 in April.

The number of people actually increased, from 107,200 to 110,800, but the jobless rate grew because of an overall increase in the labour force of more than 4,000 people, to just over 119,200.

Kamloops has seen a more significant jump in joblessness.

Kamloops saw its unemployment rate jump to 8.5 per cent, from 6.3 per cent a month earlier, giving it the highest jobless rate among metropolitan areas in the province.

The number of people in Kamloops out of work was at 7,300 in May, up from 5,600 a month earlier.

Employment in the province, overall, rose by 13,000 in May, following little change over the previous three months.

Abbotsford-Mission, had an unemployment rate of 7.0 per cent, up from 6.8 per cent a month earlier. In Vancouver the rate fell to 6.4 per cent from 6.6 per cent a month earlier.

In Victoria, the jobless rate is 3.7 per cent, up slightly from 3.6 per cent. It's the lowest among Canada's 20 largest census metropolitan areas.

In Nanaimo the jobless rate rose to 7.3 per cent from 6.2 per cent; and in Chilliwack the rate dropped to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent a month earlier.

Canada jobless rate

Canada’s jobless rate rose a tenth of a point to seven per cent in May amid a gain of 8,800 jobs in the month, the agency said in its latest labour force survey.

That’s up from 6.6 per cent at the start of the year and marks the highest unemployment rate since 2016 outside the pandemic years, StatCan said.

TD senior economist Leslie Preston said in a note to clients that the Canadian labour market was "basically treading water" in May.

A gain of 58,000 full-time positions was offset by a loss of 49,000 part-time roles in May.

The wholesale and retail trade sector, which faced losses in April and March, rebounded to lead growth with 43,000 jobs added last month. Information, culture and recreation also saw gains in May.

Public administration lost 32,000 jobs last month, StatCan said, leading losses by industry and offsetting gains in the sector tied to the federal election in April. The accommodation and food services sector, as well as the transportation and warehousing industry, shed jobs last month.

“Overall, there has been virtually no employment growth since January,” StatCan said in the release. That comes after gains of 211,000 net jobs from October through January.

Canadians are also typically spending longer time out of work, the agency said. Unemployed people had spent an average of 21.8 weeks looking for a job in May, up from 18.4 weeks for the same month a year earlier.

— with files from CP