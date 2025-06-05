Plan for pediatrics at Kelowna General Hospital sent to ministry as doctor concerns get heard

Photo: Colin Dacre A room inside the neonatal intensive care unit at Kelowna General Hospital.

Kelowna General Hospital’s temporary paediatric unit closure opened the floodgates to a seemingly endless number of complaints about the health facility’s working conditions.

Concerns that pediatricians have long been stretched too thin, emergency room physicians are taking on a greater burden, OBGYN services are at the brink of collapse, and nurses are overwhelmed have been expressed in numerous letters to and interviews with media outlets.

None of this has escaped the attention of Interior Health's CEO Susan Brown.

“I have heard those concerns, some of them I've heard related to culture and other to workloads and we take those very seriously,” Brown said.

Issues around workloads, she said, are being addressed.

“We had started to do some planning around what the resources need to look like in Kelowna because we know we have a growing population, and with that comes growth in children's care that's needed,” Brown said.

“We are looking at the immediate pieces that need to be done and making a plan — we actually submitted that to the Ministry of Health today.”

Brown didn’t offer insight into what the specifics of the plan submitted to the ministry looked like, but said the notion that one had to be drawn up predated the current pediatric shortage.

"There certainly has been concern raised, even pre-pandemic, by some of the pediatricians around the need for additional resources," she said.

"Then with the pandemic, that drew everybody's attention, and occupancy within the hospitals across Canada dropped during that time."

There was work to address pediatric department needs underway, coming out of the pandemic but the recent shortage created greater urgency on finishing the report.

"Certainly this concern has forced me to get that work done much faster in these recent weeks, because I do realize, in listening to the physicians, what their concerns are about resources."

Currently the focus is "doing everything they can" to bring in ample resources. There are currently 20 pediatricians who work within the city that once also would work at the hospital. Some of those doctors have left the hospital and Brown said they're working on getting some of them back in addition to hiring others.

"One piece that's important to note is, typically, it is the department's responsibility to recruit, but we have stood up a recruitment service in KGH because we realize it's becoming increasingly harder," she said.

"We have recruited 56 new physicians to Kelowna General Hospital over the past 14 months, and I'm really happy to say that we do have a new pediatrician coming to Kelowna General Hospital in the summer."

The health authority also, just recently, has two signed offer letters for two additional pediatricians coming in September and one other person is "significantly interested."

More support is coming in the way of three associate physicians who will support those specialty trained pediatricians in July, August and September.

While the resources are falling into place, Brown said she wants to offer assurances that the services provided at the hospital remain ample.

"The decision to temporarily change the pediatric services at the hospital was a difficult one, and we carefully considered all the options but, above all, the safety of children was at the heart of that decision," she said.

"We have to maintain the wellness and the retention of the medical staff who are going above and beyond right now in very challenging circumstances. So what I can say is there have been children, obviously coming to the emergency department, and they are examined just as they usually would be."

If the decision is made that they need to be transferred for admission, it's being done "in a safe way."

Over the past 11 days, KGH has had seven transfers out to hospitals in the Interior Health network, and then one to BC Children's. The latter would have happened regardless of the pediatric closure because it's for a higher level of care.

"As a mum, I know how anxiety provoking it is when your child is sick, never mind worrying about going to another community," she said.

"I know that that is not optimal, because often people have other dependents at home, so we do have our social workers there to help with any logistics, and we do have a hardship policy that can support parents and or guardians with additional expenses during this time."

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, more than 130 physicians from KGH's departments of Anesthesiology, Surgery and Obstetrics and Gynecology signed a letter calling the six-week closure of the hospital's in-patient pediatric service “unprecedented for a hospital of this size.”

“To our knowledge, no comparable event has occurred in British Columbia,” the doctors' letter stated.

While IH has said KGH has six of 12 pediatricians currently staffed at KGH, the doctors statement says there are actually only five, despite Kelowna having over 20 pediatricians in the city.

“We have witnessed half the pediatric department resign in recent years, seemingly consistent with burnout and workload challenges,” the doctors say. “Our pediatricians have been covering multiple units: neonatal ICU, emergency, inpatient, clinics and ICU.”

The doctors are calling for increased investment and restructuring at KGH by the Ministry of Health, at least to levels that exist in Victoria.

“KGH is not a small-town hospital. It is a major tertiary care referral centre, serving a growing population in a large geographic area that is twice the size of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland combined. Our distance from Vancouver and BC Children’s Hospital requires us to be able to deliver top-tier care here similar to Victoria serving Vancouver Island,” the doctors say.

“We are raising this concern publicly to ensure families are informed, and to advocate for improvements to pediatric care. Children in our region deserve better.”