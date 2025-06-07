Bread Co. celebrates 20 years on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna

Cindy White

Two brothers from a long line of bakers are celebrating 20 years of serving bread and a whole lot more to the people of Kelowna.

Bread Co. opened in 2005 along a stretch of Bernard Avenue which looked very different than today.

“When the old bridge was out there, there would be traffic lined up along on Bernard (Ave.) and Mike and I, in the beginning, stages, we used to take bread and run out to people and let them know we opened a bakery just on Bernard. So, that was one of the ways we did a little bit of guerilla marketing,” said owner Daniel Bronswyk.

It hasn’t been a smooth road to success. They’ve made it through a flood and two fires, including one that closed the Bernard Ave. location for several months a couple of years ago.

However, their perseverance has paid off, and now Bread Co. has three locations around the city, including outlets on Pandosy Street and in the Landmark District.

“We do have a regular client base that’s been coming to Bread Co. for years and years and we’re finding with the new towers popping up that we’re bringing in some new people too. We love welcoming new customers,” said Bronswyk.

His father brought the family business to Canada, starting a bakery in Red Deer Alberta. Now he and his brother are carrying on the tradition that started in the Netherlands 174 years ago.

“I was just talking with my cousin, who is still baking in the Netherlands, and he gave me the update and said next year we will be celebrating 175 years of family baking.’

To mark that milestone, Bronswyk said they will be bringing back the family’s gevulde koeken recipe for the classic almond paste-filled pastry-style cookie.

Bread Co. will host an anniversary party on June 14 at its flagship store, featuring live music with DJ Invizible, cake, balloons for the kids and special cocktails.

“We hope everyone will come down and celebrate with us 20 years on Bernard,” said Bronswyk.