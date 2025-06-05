Early season ‘heat event’ advisory issued for part of the Southern Interior

Photo: Castanet web cam A have hung over Kelowna during the 2021 heat dome.

It’s not a heat dome, but Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of the Southern Interior warning of an early season “heat event” for this weekend and early next week.

The special weather statement stretches through the Okanagan, Similkameen, South Thompson, Nicola, Boundary and parts of the West Kootenays. It also extends into the Lower Mainland, South Coast and parts of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says a ridge of high pressure is bringing high temperatures to the region.

“Temperatures will be warming through the weekend; by Sunday highs are expected to be in the low to mid-30s C with overnight lows in the mid-teens. High temperatures will persist into early next week,” reads the special weather statement.

“Early season heat can be significant due to the lack of acclimatization to elevated temperatures.”

The current forecast calls for daytime highs up to 34 C in the Okanagan and 35 C in Kamloops by early next week. Weekend highs are forecast to reach 32 C on Sunday.

People are being advised to take steps now to keep their homes cool, including closing blinds and curtains and using fans to pull in cooler air when possible. Also watch for signs of heat illness, including heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, high body temperature and worsening of some health conditions.

If you or someone you care for is experiencing symptoms of heat illness, seek out a cooler space, like a shopping mall or community recreation centre.

In late June 2021, a heat dome brought temperatures in the mid-to-high 40s in parts of the Southern Interior. A review by the BC Coroners Service found 619 people died during the extreme heat.