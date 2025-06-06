UBCO teams up with Rogers and the City of Kelowna to use AI to predict wildfires

Rob Gibson

A new initiative in the Okanagan is working to predict where, when and how severe the next wildfire could be, using artificial intelligence.

The University of British Columbia Okanagan, City of Kelowna, BC Wildfire Service, B.C. government and Rogers Communications have joined forces to develop this new technology.

"They were interested in understanding how a telecommunications company and cellular networks specifically could be used to understand wildfire risk and support wildfire management," says UBCO assistant professor Mathieu Bourbonnais.

The weather units monitor things like air temperature, soil temperature, relative humidity, precipitation and wind to predict future fires. The team is using cost-effective technology, with each unit costing around $1,000, compared to $20,000 for traditional weather units like the one at Kelowna International Airport.

"Stations like this one have been deployed all across the Okanagan and into the Kootenays. The idea is to create a network of low-cost weather stations that will help to fill the data gaps and help predict the likelihood of wildfires," Bourbonnais says.

The information, at a more detailed level, is then shared with their partners, especially BC Wildfire Services and the Kelowna Fire Department.

"Getting real-time weather data, fuel conditions, soil conditions ... not just at one location up in Rose Valley or at the airport," said Kelowna assistant fire chief Dennis Craig. "We can deploy these weather stations around the city, in areas that we are more concerned about what the conditions are like right there now."

Bourbonnais says UBCO uses artificial intelligence to analyze the data and drill down into specific details.

"What AI and the models we're developing lets us do is sift through that data to look for patterns," Bourbonnais said.

"We're starting to get more confidence in what the AI is telling us because an AI will find patterns in anything. But by doing this and by working with fire agencies, we're getting more confidence that it is telling us that there are high-risk, persistent areas in the Okanagan."

The project aims to support proactive fire management, including fuel thinning and prescribed fires. Funding comes from Rogers, the province and the federal government, and has the potential to be expanded across the country.

Bourbonnais says they are now working on a new version that can connect to satellites, so they can be used in locations where there is no cellular service.

"There's no technological solution to wildfire where it's like, if we just did this, that would be it," said Bourbonnais.

"Fire is such an important part of our ecosystems. The type of fires we're seeing nowadays are far more aggressive than even a decade ago. So working across organizations working with universities, I think that's how we kind of get to a point where we're using technology effectively to manage wildfires."