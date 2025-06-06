'Throw tomatoes at me': B.C. finance minister unapologetic about short-term rental rules

Photo: Wayne Moore B.C. Finance Minister Brenda Bailey

Provincial Finance Minister Brenda Bailey waded into unfriendly territory Thursday afternoon, selling the province’s budget and economic strategy to business people at a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

The topic on most people’s mind; the government’s tightening of short-term rental rules and its effect on tourism in a region where tourism is one of its most precious natural resources.

“Short-term rentals were never designed so owners could become hotel operators,” Bailey said when asked her response to condo owners who can’t sell their property after provincial legislation froze them out of the short-term rental game.

“I had a woman come into my office and say I have 130 condos and you’ve ruined my life.

“It's a challenging circumstance for sure, and you can throw tomatoes at me — thank goodness lunch is over — I just don't prioritize the need for someone to be able to undermine the need for someone to find a place to live.”

Bailey said when short-term rentals were first introduced, they eliminated some housing that would be available for long-term rentals.

She says the latest changes have brought many of those homes back onto the rental market.

“This isn’t just helpful for people, it’s helpful for businesses.

“I hear very often from businesses that aren’t able to find workers because workers can’t find housing. Our priority is to make sure people have a home.”

Specifically speaking on the effect on tourism, Bailey touted building more hotels as a good place to start, citing the fact 36 hotels are currently being constructed in the Lower Mainland.

Provincial legislation limits short-term rentals to a homeowners principal residence in Kelowna and most other large cities. That has cut the number of short-term rentals in the city from 2,400 to about 700.

The finance minister also spoke on the economy and trade in particular.

On the economy, the minister said the province needs to focus on both reducing the deficit and focusing on economic development.

One of those areas is diversifying trade opportunities.

“The premier is away in Asia...this is a trade trip creating opportunities for businesses to enhance their trade routes to Asia.

“B.C. has less trade exposure than other provinces (to the U.S. market). “Our trade is 53 per cent with the United States. There is tremendous opportunity to diversify trade both being the gateway to the Pacific but also within Canada.

“There are many areas provinces are quite united on inter provincial trade and on how to grow the economy. We have seen very good collaboration at a number of tables.”

She also touted government initiatives to spur on investment such increasing tax credits to stay competitive in the lucrative digital media and film industry.

“We have also increased the limit investors can invest in businesses and receive a tax credit.

“Probably the most important thing to note is British Columbia has what people are looking for.

“We are very well positioned to continue to grow our economy, focused on critical minerals, on mining, on our technology sector, on life sciences.

“There are many ways we can experience growth.”