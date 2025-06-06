Pianos in Parks ushers in the sounds of summer in Kelowna

Photo: Festival Kelowna Pianos in Parks 2025 begins in Kelowna on Tuesday, June 10.

Pianos in Parks will roll out in various locations across Kelowna next week.

Festival Kelowna kicks off the 11th year with a special live performance on Tuesday, June 10 at 11 a.m.

Wentworth Music instructor Aidan Christopher Gross will give a classical performance at one of the new piano locations, behind the Laurel Packing House on Ellis Street. Gross will be joined by local artists Holly Neil and Kat Kresmer, who painted pianos for the program.

“These pianos are so much more than instruments. They’re conversation starters, interactive art pieces, and community builders,” says Renata Mills, executive director of Festivals Kelowna. “Whether someone sits down to play or simply pauses to listen, each piano invites connection.”

Other artists who had a hand in this year’s designs are Okanagan College Animation Program students, Chloe Mills, Liz Hopcraft, and Saturday Sazaran from Festivals Kelowna painting the Kiwanis piano, returning artist Shannon Lester for the Downtown Kelowna Association piano, Taylor Carpenter for the Uptown Rutland Business Association piano, and Alexandra Lutsenko for the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery piano.

The Rotary Centre for the Arts and Dr. Suzanne Degner of Love It Dental provided space for the artists to paint their musical works of art.

Wentworth Music is the major sponsor of the program. In addition, several community-minded piano ambassadors host, fund, and care for the pianos. They include Kelowna Museums, the Downtown Kelowna Association, URBA, Kiwanis Club of the Central Okanagan, and Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery.

Elmer Epp of Okanagan Piano Service will again be taking care of the pianos. Elmer sources and assesses donated pianos, as well as prepares, transports, and maintains each instrument throughout the summer.

Pianos in Parks is slated to wrap up for the season in mid-September, weather permitting.