Home, vehicle burns as brush fire erupts north of Kelowna's airport

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has now classified the fire as "held."

That means it is not expected to grow beyond its boundaries under current conditions.

Fire crews are in the process of mopping up, with many leaving the area.

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.

There are now conflicting reports on the origin of a fire that erupted Thursday afternoon just north of Kelowna’s airport.

Initial reports to the fire department suggested a vehicle parked in front of a home on Spencer Road caught fire, growing to involve a nearby home and adjacent brush.

But two witnesses now say the fire originated across the street from the home that burned. The witnesses told Castanet the blaze quickly jumped the road and caught the home on fire.

A police officer at the scene says they are now also unsure on the cause of the fire at this point.

Firefighters are still working, although the smoke plume that previously loomed over the neighbourhood has now cleared.

Utility workers have arrived and are dealing with power lines that have been impacted by the fire.

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.

Crews appear to be making significant progress on the fire.

The plume of smoke has started to dissipate but firefighters are still on the scene.

Spencer Road has been blocked, limiting access to the area around the fire.

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.

Firefighters are pouring into the neighbourhood around Mill Creek Regional Park to contain a brush fire.

The fire is believed to have started when a vehicle fire grew to involve a nearby structure on Spencer Road. The blaze then jumped to the nearby brush and started spreading in the area just north of Kelowna's airport.

Fire department radio communications indicate crews are now putting water on the original vehicle fire and have started to tackle the growing brush fire.

A BC Wildfire Service bird dog is also up and over the fire.

Photo: Contributed A vehicle and structure fire grew to involve the nearby brush in Kelowna on Thursday.

ORIGINAL 3 p.m.

Crews are rushing to a brush fire at the north end of Old Vernon Road.

The fire is burning in the area of Mill Creek Regional Park and is putting up a plume visible from the surrounding area.

The Kelowna Fire Department has requested air support from the BC Wildfire Service. Neighbouring fire departments have also been put on notice.

The blaze is estimated as 50-by-50 metres in size.

A Castanet reporter is heading to the scene.