Brush fire erupts after car burns north of Kelowna's airport

Photo: Contributed A vehicle and structure fire grew to involve the nearby brush in Kelowna on Thursday.

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.

Crews appear to be making significant progress on the fire.

The plume of smoke has started to dissipate but firefighters are still on the scene.

Spencer Road has been blocked, limiting access to the area around the fire.

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.

Firefighters are pouring into the neighbourhood around Mill Creek Regional Park to contain a brush fire.

The fire was started when a vehicle fire grew to involve a nearby structure on Spencer Road. The blaze then jumped to the nearby brush and started spreading in the area just north of Kelowna's airport.

Fire department radio communications indicate crews are now putting water on the original vehicle fire and have started to tackle the growing brush fire.

A BC Wildfire Service bird dog is also up and over the fire.

Photo: Glen Wilson A vehicle and structure fire expanded to nearby forest near Mill Creek Regional Park Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL 3 p.m.

Crews are rushing to a brush fire at the north end of Old Vernon Road.

The fire is burning in the area of Mill Creek Regional Park and is putting up a plume visible from the surrounding area.

The Kelowna Fire Department has requested air support from the BC Wildfire Service. Neighbouring fire departments have also been put on notice.

The blaze is estimated as 50-by-50 metres in size.

A Castanet reporter is heading to the scene.