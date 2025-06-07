Kelowna mother shining light on sun protection after losing son to melanoma

Cindy White

The hot weather forecast over the coming week is a good reminder to grab a hat and slather on some sunscreen before heading out the door for a round of golf, a hike or a day at the beach.

In fact, according to the founder of Morgan’s Mole Patrol, you should be wearing it every day, not just in summer.

“It’s so important for us not to just think, oh, for one month we need to wear sunscreen. We need to be very diligent and protect our skin from those harmful UV rays,” said Morgan’s Mole Patrol Foundation founder Karen Wells.

“Harmful UV rays come through your car window, they come through your house windows, they come through the clouds.”

The best ways to do that is to wear sunscreen, wear a hat, seek shade whenever possible and try to stay out of direct sunlight during the most intense times of day,

The organization has free sunscreen dispensers set up at three locations in the Kelowna area; the Kelowna Golf and Country Club, outside the Kelowna Visitors Centre and at Summerhill Pyramid Winery. The aim is to raise awareness about the dangers of melanoma and other forms of skin cancer.

“We go to various celebrations in the city,” said Wells. “We’re going to be at Canada Day on July 1. We’re doing Rock The Lake. We’re open to going to any event coming up this summer.”

Wells is a skin cancer survivor. Her son, Morgan, was not as lucky, passing away from Melanoma at the age of 33.

“We didn’t know a mole could kill you,” she said. “God forbid if we knew that. And if I can just somehow make it so one family doesn’t go through what we went through, then my life’s work is done.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring a sunscreen station or having a dispenser set up at their next event can contact Morgan’s Mole Patrol through Facebook or X or by calling Karen Wells at 250-801-2771.