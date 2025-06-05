New scoreboard being installed at Prospera Place

Photo: Wayne Moore/file A new scoreboard is being installed to replace the current 26-year-old model.

Prospera Place has been turned into a construction zone as improvements to the interior of the building get underway.

Improvements to the fan experience will take place over the coming weeks.

This includes installation of a new scoreboard and audio system.

The scoreboard, which will replace the current system first installed when the arena was built in 1999, arrived in town earlier this week on two flatbed trucks.

Installation is expected to begin soon.

“The improvements at Prospera Pace are well underway, with improved public WiFi already in place and the scoreboard installation getting started,” said senior project manager Stefanie Wilk.

“In all, the city is investing $5.1 million worth of improvements as the Kelowna Rockets get ready to host the 2026 Memorial Cup."

Other city-funded improvements include a sound system upgrade and a number of 98 inch display screens throughout the concession area.

GSL Group, operators of the arena, is helping to facilitate the enhancements.

Electric charging stations will be installed for two electric Zamboni ice surfacing machines expected to arrive in August.

In-rink improvements were guaranteed as part of the Rockets bid to host next year's Memorial Cup.

They will also be done in time for the Canadian Country Awards coming to Kelowna September 10 to 13.

“These upgrades are an investment in the facility, in our community, and in Kelowna’s ability to attract major events,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

“They will bring Prospera Place up to the standards needed to host world-class experiences, from sporting events to tournaments, community celebrations - now and into the future.”