Fish for free during B.C. Family Fishing Weekend

Photo: BC Freshwater Fisheries Society Family Fishing Weekend is coming up in B.C.

Events are planned across the Okanagan as Family Fishing Weekend approaches.

From June 13 to 15, Father’s Day weekend, you can fish without a license.

“More British Columbians are planning summer adventures at home and looking to discover amazing experiences in the province. Family Fishing Weekend is a great place to start, or continue, that exploration,” says Stacy Webb, director of marketing and communications for the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC.

“Fishing is something you can enjoy in every part of the province and in urban and rural settings.”

Families in the Okanagan have three weekends of community fishing events to choose from this summer.

Summerland; Agur Lake. June 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Peachland; Heritage Park, June 14, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Princeton; Martins Lake , June 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enderby; Kingfisher Interpretive Centre, July 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details on each event are here.

During Family Fishing Weekend, licence requirements for both fresh and saltwater fishing are waived, eliminating the financial barrier to participation.

While Canadian residents are permitted to fish licence-free over the three days, some requirements remain in effect. Details are posted on the Family Fishing Weekend page at bcfamilyfishing.ca.