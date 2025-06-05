Kelowna dominates ICBC list of crash-heavy intersections

Photo: Kirk Penton FILE- At least four vehicles were involved in a collision on Benvoulin Road Sunday afternoon.

Kelowna has earned dubious distinction of dominating ICBC’s annual list of crash heavy intersections.

In the top 10 list of most crashed at intersections in the Southern Interior, Kelowna took the top spot as well as seven others.

The most crash-plagued intersection in the city, and the Southern Interior in general, is the Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue turning lane, where there were 129 crashes last year.

Next was Banks Road and Highway 97 turning lane, where there were 95 crashes; third was Harvey Avenue and Spall Road’s turning lane where there were 83 crashes; fourth was Highway 33W and Highway 97 N turning lane where there was 73 crashes; and in fifth spot was Benvoulin Road and Dilworth Drive.

Kamloops took eighth and ninth spot on the list with the Hillside Way onramp and Hugh Allan Drive offramp where there was 60 crashes; then Battle Street on and offramp where there were 59 crashes.

Across the Southern Interior there were 9,760 crashes, and 4,476 people injured. The five year average is 9,266 crashes.

The province as a whole saw more than 303,000 crashes in 2024.

More than 107,000 of those happened at intersections and led to more than 52,000 injured people.