Kelowna’s Bruce Cook tackles world’s toughest off-road race in new TV series

Photo: Render Digital Media Desert Racers trailer - Kelowna's Bruce Cook

Kelowna’s own Bruce Cook is taking on one of the world’s toughest off-road races in a new TV series.

Desert Racers follows Cook and his team as they try to complete the famous Baja 1000. The six-part documentary premieres June 16 on RevTV.

Cook became paralyzed from the mid-section down back in 2014 after attempting to complete a double front-flip on a dirt bike.

In 2015 he made headlines as the first paraplegic to land a motorcycle backflip.

The Kelowna resident is back pushing his limits, this time behind a truck.

The Baja 1000 race stretches 1,310 miles across Mexico’s unforgiving Baja Peninsula, testing the endurance of even the most seasoned drivers.

“A lot of people don’t understand—that don’t have that extreme of a passion—why you would continue extreme sports after they hurt you so badly. It’s getting back to what gets your blood pumping. What I’m use to, what I know, what I love,” Cook said.