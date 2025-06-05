Rock The Lake unveils festival artwork by local Kelowna artist

Photo: GSL Kelowna-based artist Sumit Gill's artwork for Rock The Lake 2025

This summer, Rock The Lake is putting local talent front and centre.

The annual music festival has teamed up with Kelowna-based artist Sumit Gill to create artwork for the 2025 event, set to take place from July 11 to 13 outside Prospera Place.

The artwork will be featured on a limited-edition festival t-shirt, available at the event.

“This year, we really wanted to shine a light on local Canadian talent,” said Dustin Pakosh, creative director at GSL Group.

Gill drew inspiration from Kelowna’s landscape and culture.

“I wanted to highlight the best things about Kelowna,” Gill.

“Kelowna itself is very inspiring. There's water, there's mountains, there's just wildlife, there's everything. It’s just the eclectic surroundings. People from everywhere, and there’s so much creativity here. I wanted to show that energy in the piece.”

This year’s RTL lineup is headlined by Simple Plan and The Sheepdogs, and features local acts including CrushXO and Lucky Monkey, winners of Kelowna’s Battle of the Bands.

Festival passes — including weekend, VIP, and single-day options are available at selectyourtickets.com.