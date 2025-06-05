City staff recommend Kelowna not participate in regional food waste pickup program

Photo: pixabay Kelowna staff recommend against food waste pickup idea.

The City of Kelowna may opt-out of a regional plan for the expansion of the food waste diversion program.

A staff report council will review Monday suggests the city not proceed due to cost, uncertainty of implementation and the growing percentage of multi-family units that do not participate in the curbside waste reduction program.

Studies conducted by the regional district show as much as 40 per cent of residential waste collected at curbside is compostable waste.

In an effort to remove food waste and other compostable products from everyday garbage, the RDCO is suggesting allowing food waste to be included within yard waste.

It is also being proposed that yard waste go to a yearly, once a week pickup from the 10 month, twice weekly program and that garbage pickup go from weekly to every two weeks due to the decrease in the amount of garbage collected within the black bins.

In its report to council, landfill manager Scott Hoekstra says the inclusion of food waste within yard waste would require the establishment of a new transfer station at a conservative cost of $12 million to properly separate the food and yard waste.

While the new program would increase the lifespan of the landfill, reduce GHG emissions and return more nutrients into the natural environment, city staff say negatives outweigh the positives.

They say there would be a decrease in the availability of Glengrow compost in the local market, additional odours and wildlife attractants in curbside bins, service would be available only to those with curbside pickup plus an increased cost to taxpayers of between $60 and $70 a year.

With the City of Kelowna being the largest municipality in the regional district, by far, it is not clear if the RDCO would be able to proceed with without Kelowna in its yearlong effort to bring food waste pickup to the region. The cities of Vernon and Summerland provide the service to residents.

Council will debate the issue Monday afternoon.