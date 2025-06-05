Plan for former farmer's market site coming to Kelowna council

Photo: Zeidler Architecture Plans for former farmer's market site coming to council.

A proposal to develop the former site of the Kelowna Farmers Market is coming before council Monday.

The request is to “split-zone” the property at the corner of Dilworth Drive and Springfield Road adjacent to the mall.

The plan for the site calls for the northern portion to be rezoned to midtown urban centre rental only to accommodate a six-storey, 169 unit building while the southern portion would be rezoned midtown urban centre for a six-storey building with 125 market condos.

The two buildings would be linked atop a shared level of underground parking.

There would be 140 parking spaces provided for the rental units and 125 for the market condos. Co-op stalls for two to three MODO Car Share vehicles are also being discussed.

Each residence would include a private balcony while shared amenity space would include a pet relief/dog run area, small playground, two fitness rooms, co-working space and a second level outdoor courtyard.

Empowered Development who are developing the property estimate the overall cost of the project at about $125 million.

They are targeting occupancy for the fall of 2028.