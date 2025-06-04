Auto hauler on runaway lane goes up in flames on Highway 97C

Photo: Dayna Sixsmith A vehicle has caught fire on a runaway lane on Highway 97 C.

An auto hauler on a runaway lane has been engulfed in flames on the Okanagan Connector Wednesday night.

Photos and videos shared with Castanet a little after 7:30 p.m. show what appears to be an auto hauler up in flames on a runaway lane, putting off large plumes of black smoke.

In a social media post, DriveBC said it has received reports of the vehicle fire about 4.5 kilometres east of Brenda Mines Road on Highway 97C.

DriveBC has advised motorists to watch for emergency crews on scene and en route to the incident.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.