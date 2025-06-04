Kelowna making progress on community safety plan goals

Photo: Madison Reeve/file Council will get a three year update on the city's community safety plan

More than half way into its five-year mandate, the City of Kelowna says it has made progress on 20 of 30 action items identified by the team.

Of those, 10 have been concluded.

Progress details are contained within a three-year update on the community safety plan to be presented to city council Monday.

According to the report, four of five action items contained within the housing and homelessness priority have concluded.

These include initiatives around implementing strategies to prevent and reduce homelessness and enhancing multi-sectoral participation to improve housing and sheltering.

Two actions around racism and discrimination, being led by Kelowna Community Resources, have also concluded.

These include several events to expand and advance initiatives to increase partnerships, reduce hate crimes and increase reporting.

“Actions in the concluded stage are those in which the action team has met the objectives of their plan,” a staff report states.

“This does not mean that the work is over, but rather the product of the action becomes the foundation for further work by one or more of the partners.”

There are six stages of progress identified in the report from un-actioned to concluded.

Ten of the 30 actions identified as un-actioned at the present time, however the report indicates there may be work going on “behind the scenes,” but more work needs to be done.

“The community safety plan's actions vary in scope and objective, each designed to be flexible to adapt to changes that have arisen since the CSP was first endorsed.

“The life cycle of an action item may not always be linear but is tracked through various stages.”

A CSP dashboard has also been launched on the city’s website to update the public on the plans progress.

“The CSP continues to build effective interventions to address issues in our community. More importantly it has changed how we work in the community safety space.

“It has shown the importance of a collaborative, strategic approach among partners versus isolated efforts which sometimes duplicated the work and created competition for resources.”

Staff say it will focus on entrenching those relationships in the coming year so they can endure beyond the five-year timespan set out by council.