Fun run raises over $45K to expand services at Childhood Connections in Kelowna

Photo: Tim Ropchan Participants warm up ahead of the Colours for Caring Fun Run 2025.

After losing the bulk of its funding last year, Kelowna’s Childhood Connections will be able to expand access to services for vulnerable children, youth and families in the Central Okanagan.

The small, local non-profit held its first-ever Colours for Caring Fun Run on Sunday, May 25. More than 500 participants helped surpass the fundraising goal, bringing in $45,570 to support the Strong Roots Centre at #101-1505 Harvey Ave.

“Our goal was $40,000, and we’re incredibly proud to share that we exceeded that thanks to our community’s generosity and a remarkable anonymous donor who matched up to $20,000 in contributions,” said Tim Ropchan, executive director of The Strong Roots Centre - Childhood Connections.

“I’m so proud of our team, our amazing volunteers, and this generous community for showing up for us — and for embracing our renewed identity with such heart,” Ropchan added.

Proceeds from the run will go towards program development and expanded access to services for children and their families.

Early last year, Childhood Connections was on the verge of closing its doors after 40 years of helping parents and kids in the region. The society was shocked to be told it was losing $2 million in provincial funding when the Child Care Resource and Referral Centre contract for Kelowna was awarded to the YMCA of Southern BC instead.

Rather than give up, Childhood Connections has pivoted and rebranded, now relying on local fundraising and donations from the community.