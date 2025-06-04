Kelowna downtown bike valet starts weekend operations

Photo: Castanet file photo The downtown bike valet in 2023.

Kelowna RCMP are reminding cyclists to protect their rides, especially during GoByBike Week.

With GoByBike Week in full swing and summer fast approaching, the City of Kelowna has relaunched its annual Bike Valet program at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Mill Street in downtown Kelowna.

“The Kelowna RCMP are excited to see this program back for a third year,” says Cpl. Allison Konsmo, RCMP spokesperson. “This program has proven to be a valuable option for riders and helps reduce bike thefts in the downtown core."

The program started Monday, May 19, and goes until Sunday, August 31. Residents and visitors can safely park their bikes and the valet service is free on weekdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Starting this Saturday, the program will also be offered on weekends from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

When cyclists are not able to use the valet service, the Kelowna RCMP remind you of these important tips to keep their bikes safe:

Using high quality locks that can lock the frame and wheels together,

Considering trying out a high-tech smart lock for extra security,

Registering bicycles with websites like Project 529 that can help identify and recover stolen bicycles,

Avoiding leaving bicycles unattended overnight or in isolated, dim lit areas,

Having the details of your bicycle written down including the make, model, year, approximate worth, serial numbers and photographs greatly assists the police in the recovery of your bicycle,

Making your bicycle unique with personalized elements allowing for easier identification and harder for thieves to sell compared to a more generic style bicycle.

“Along with these important safety tips to keep your bike safe, don’t forget to keep yourself safe by wearing a helmet, riding in the appropriate bicycle lanes and wearing high visible clothing,” says Cpl. Konsmo.

“Making sure that drivers and other cyclists can see you on the road, makes for a safer cycling community.”