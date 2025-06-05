Kelowna, UBCO studying and trying to prevent wildfires on Knox Mountain

Rob Gibson

The City of Kelowna has partnered with UBC Okanagan to study plant ecosystems in the wake of wildfire on Knox Mountain.

Jen Baron, UBCO assistant professor in fire ecology, says as much as 90 per cent of the area burned by the 2023 Knox Mountain wildfire has regrown with invasive species.

"We're interested in reducing the number of invasive plants, how we can encourage native plants to regenerate, and also some interactions with grazing from deer,” Baron said.

The study, which is funded by the federal government, is aiming to find out how fire impacts native, fire-resistant plants and if they might come back stronger if the area is treated with a prescribed burn.

Thomas Martin, City of Kelowna urban forestry technician, has been working to reduce the amount of fuel in the park that could potentially spark another wildfire.

"In our community wildfire resiliency plan, the area of Knox Mountain Park around Magic Estates is one of our highest priorities," Martin says.

The team is doing its best to Firesmart Knox Mountain by removing certain fuels. They had intended to do several prescribed burns this spring, but the weather did not cooperate and will now wait until the fall.

"There's no way to clean that up without doing a prescribed fire," says Martin.

The top of Knox Mountain is also well used by hikers and mountain bikers and Martin says they want to ensure that the park continues to see plenty of use.

Previous wildfire mitigation work made it easier for firefighters to work on the 2023 Knox Mountain fire, Baron said.

“However, it was also a very severe wildfire, given the conditions it burned under, and that had pretty detrimental… impacts on the [native] plant community," said Baron.

Martin said he was surprised by how many invasive plants moved in after the fire and he is interested to see if lower-intensity prescribed fires help reduce those invasive species.

Martin and Baron hope that studies like this one will help them understand how fuel treatments affect fire behaviour which they hope will help ensure future fires in treated areas don't get out of control.