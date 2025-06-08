A Reel Fishing Derby brings families together on Father’s Day weekend

Photo: Susi Foerg A dog watches over a fishing rod on Okanagan Lake.

Families are being invited to sign up for the third annual A Reel Fishing Derby on Okanagan Lake in Kelowna on the Father’s Day weekend.

Rustic Reel Brewing Co. will host the event on Saturday, June 14.

It’s an event close to the heart of brewery owner Susi Foerg, who has been fishing since she was a young girl. Her love of the spot shines through in the name of the brewery and the in-house coffee bar The Tackle Box.

While she doesn’t get to go out much anymore, Foerg loves hearing fishing stories and seeing the catches submitted during the Reel Fishing Derby.

Father's Day weekend also happens to be the one weekend of the year that the B.C. government waives the requirement for residents of Canada to buy or carry a fishing license when fishing.

The registration fee for A Reel Fishing Derby is $50 for adults, $20 for youth 13-18 and free for kids under 12. Participants can register here. The first 100 participants will get a collapsible cooler.

There’s no need to bring your fish into the brewery to prove your prowess. Just use a measuring tape and snap a photo, which can be submitted through the MyCatch App.

“This way they don't have to kill the fish and bring it in; they can catch & release,” said Foerg.

Once the catch is done, competitors can gather at Rustic Reel, which has teamed up with TW Outdoors, to craft a special fishing/camping-themed amber ale to help celebrate the outdoor and sporting goods retailer’s 30th anniversary.

Prizes will be awarded for the biggest fish, closest to random length and for kids' participation.