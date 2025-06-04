Seven children transfered from Kelowna General Hospital amid pediatric unit closure

Photo: KGH Foundation FILE-KGH is experiencing a pediatric doctor shortage.

It’s been just over a week since Kelowna General Hospital’s pediatric unit was closed and, as of Wednesday afternoon, seven children had been transferred to other hospitals for ongoing medical care.

Emergency room physician Dr. Jeffrey Eppler said that patients are being sent to Royal Inland Hospital, Vernon Jubilee or Penticton Regional Hospital, depending on the day.

These pediatric transfers mean more work at other health facilities, Eppler said, but it’s anticipated to add pressure to the emergency room that’s already the third or fourth busiest in the province.

Eppler has worked at KGH since 1995 and it, like the city itself, has seen a lot of change as the population has ballooned.

“We have an aging population and we're seeing more and more people with chronic illnesses, and then you throw this pediatric situation into the mixed, it's really putting a lot of pressure on us.”

Emergency rooms are understaffed in terms of nursing, and doctors can be stretched thin.

“This means we're all going to have to work extra through the summer, which puts pressure on us,” he said.

That said, Eppler said the care on offer is still some of the best.

“Despite this crisis, if parents have a sick child, the emergency department is still the best place to be,” Dr. Eppler said.

“We all can assess and treat sick children.”

Most of those kids will go home after treatment at the ER, but the ones that need to stay longer can’t.

That means children who were being admitted for things like observation as they are medicated are now staying with emergency physicians longer.

“Now we have no pediatrician to admit them, so no one can provide their ongoing care,” he said.

“This is kind of falling on us, the emergency physicians, until we get those patients transferred to another center. So it really does add to work.”

Similarly, with some kids who were treated in the ER, they could go home and arrange for an urgent follow up the next day.

“That has become something you can no longer do, and that's actually quite difficult as well. So the pediatric crisis and interruption and services just makes our job, which was already challenging, that much harder,” he said.

"Our goal is to provide expectant families in the Central Okanagan with the services and the support they need throughout their pregnancies and into their post-natal care period," Dr. Sam Azzam, executive medical director, IH South Region said in an emailed statement Friday, after a letter from KGH maternity doctors was published.

"Interior Health is experiencing a prolonged shortage of primary care providers who support maternity care, including family doctors, nurse practitioners and midwives."

Azzam also said “patient safety is always their top priority."

Efforts to recruit more family doctors, nurse practitioners and other health care professionals are also still underway.