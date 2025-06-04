Uncertainty tempers B.C. Interior real estate market

Photo: The Canadian Press Real estate sales dipped across the interior in May

Residential real estate sales across the Southern Interior took a slight dip in May compared with 2024 despite more homes coming onto the market.

The monthly report from the Association of Interior Realtors covers the Okanagan, Shuswap and Revelstoke, Kamloops region, Kootenays and South Peace River area.

“Market activity remains slightly subdued compared to historical norms, yet steady,” says association president Kadin Rainville.

“Economic uncertainty continues to be a key factor influencing market activity, either driving momentum or dampening engagement, depending on local conditions.

A total of 1,482 residential units sold in May across the region, up from 1,317 in April, but a four per cent drop from a year ago.

New listings dropped 2.7 per cent year-over-year, however the number of active listings (10,177) is 5.1 per cent higher than this time last year.

Photo: Association of Interior Realtors May residential sales

In the Okanagan and Shuswap/Revelstoke regions, the benchmark price for single-family homes saw increases last month in all sub-regions in year-over-year comparisons with the highest increase of 5.2% seen in the Shuswap/Revelstoke region, coming in at $766,700. The townhome housing category saw benchmark price increases in Central and South Okanagan of 2.9% and 3.9% respectively, coming in at $754,200 and $535,600.

The benchmark pricing for townhomes in the North Okanagan and Shuswap/Revelstoke regions saw decreases of 4.2% and 6.2%, coming in at $567,000 and $524,700.

The condominium housing category recorded the South Okanagan being the only region that saw a decrease of 4.9% compared to May 2024, coming in at $422,100.

“Despite some misaligned buyer and seller expectations with current market conditions, where prices have remained remarkably stable, well priced properties continue to change hands," says Rainville.

“Listing volumes are gradually increasing, though still lagging behind typical seasonal levels which is contributing to a more balanced market overall.”