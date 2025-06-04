Tire shop faces lawsuit tied to fatal Peachland crash

Photo: Contributed Emergency personnel at the scene of a fatal collision on the Okanagan Connector early Sunday morning.

A Kelowna man behind the wheel during a fatal August 2023 crash on Highway 97C near Peachland is alleging his tire shop should shoulder some of the responsibility.

James John Romanchuk filed a notice of claim Monday, alleging that Dan's Tire Service provided shoddy service Aug. 1, 2023, mere days before the crash. Romanchuk alleges he'd gone to the tire shop for a mount and installation of three tires and the sale, mount and installation of a compatible fourth tire.

His 2001 Volkswagen Golf was fitted with four tires, but Romanchuk claimed that one of the three pre-existing tires was installed inside out.

Two days later, Romanchuk claimed he returned to the tire shop and asked “why all the tires, and particularly the back right tire appearance looked ‘off’ or appeared to lack sufficient inflation.”

Tire shop workers allegedly said that’s how the tire profile/rim combination should appear, Romanchuk claims.

Then, on Aug. 6, 2023, Romanchuk was travelling westbound on Highway 97C, near Peachland, with four minor passengers when the vehicle suffered a “sudden and catastrophic tire failure to the back right passenger tire.”

“Due to the tire failure, the plaintiff (Romanchuk) lost control of the vechicle when it veered right, rotated and crossed the left side grass median, rolling three times,” Romanchuk said.

“The plaintiff and one minor passenger were ejected from the vehicle."

One passenger succumbed to his injuries at the collision scene and another suffered injuries.

Romanchuk asserts in the civil claim that the crash resulted solely from, or was contributed to, by the “negligence of the defendant.”

“By reason of the relationship between the plaintiff and the defendant there was a contract, one of express or implied terms, of which some were that the defendant, it’s employees, servants and/or agents would exercise reasonable skill and care in the sale of tires, inspecting, installing and repairing of the vehicle and that they would not act negligently,” the suit reads.

“The defendant, by their conduct, and/or omissions, breached this contract.”

Romanchuk claimed that as a result of negligence, he suffered concussion, injuries, damages and expense.

Among his issues are amnesia, pain and tingling in the air, psychological and emotional injuries.

In January, Romanchuk was charged with eight offences, including dangerous driving causing death, and impaired driving.

Two of his four passengers were thrown from the vehicle. A West Kelowna teen was killed, and another teen had his spine broken.

The vehicle was believed to have had some known mechanical issues at the time of the crash, and Romanchuk was a novice driver.

The tire shop has yet to file a response in court and said "no comment" when contacted by Castanet News.