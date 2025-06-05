Number of short-term rentals in Kelowna drops from 2,400 to less than 700

Photo: Pixabay stock photo The number of short-term rental listings has fallen significantly in Kelowna since 2023.

People looking to book a short-term rental in Kelowna could see some listings disappear in the coming days and weeks.

Monday marked the latest deadline under the B.C. government’s latest legislation aimed at controlling the market and opening up more long-term rental units around the province.

As of June 2, rental platforms like VRBO and Airbnb are required to check that all short-term rental listings on their website have a valid registration number. If they don’t they will be removed from the platform.

To apply for a registration number, property owners had to prove that the rental unit is part of their primary residence, and in the case of the City of Kelowna, they must have a business license.

Before the government tightened the rules there were just over 1,200 licensed short-term rentals in Kelowna, with an estimated 1,200 illegal units.

In early 2024, when the city went even further than the provincial restrictions and put a moratorium on all new STR business licenses, the number dropped to about 500.

Earlier this year, Kelowna city council voted to lift the moratorium. So far in 2025 about 460 STR business licenses have been approved and another 195 are pending.

“I suspect they will continue to trickle in. So, we’ll end up somewhere north of 700, I suspect,” said City of Kelowna chief planner Nola Kilmartin.

She believes they might also see more business license applications from homeowners who choose to go away for a month or two in the summer and list their properties on the short-term market.

Provincewide, the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs said approximately 24,000 STR registration applications have been submitted since January. That’s a drop from the estimated 28,000 listings when the legislation was introduced in 2023.

“Our goal with regulating short-term rentals (STR) is to get more housing available for people who live and work in our communities," the ministry said.

"We’re starting to see strong results with average asking rents across B.C. having decreased by 6.8% from October 2023 to April 2025."

Kilmartin noted that the rental vacancy rate in Kelowna is on the rise after years of being “chronically low”.

“We were historically low for 20 years or close to. We were kind of in the 1.2 per cent range. A healthy vacancy rate is three to five per cent,” said Kilmartin.

“So, we were at 3.8 per cent at the end of 2024 and I would suspect that we might be in the five per cent range right now.”

She said long-term rental prices are starting to fall.

“The rental rate for one bedrooms is down about four per cent," she said.

“B.C. is expensive but affordability has improved slightly. We’ve got vacancy. That’s also the goal and we’ve got a good selection of short-term rentals and the hotels seem to be doing OK.”

Kilmartin searched for accommodations in July and August and found hundreds of suites available for everything from a couple to a family of six.

“A lot of the concerns I heard from people was we’re not going to attract tourists because we’re just offering basement suites. But that is not what’s listed,” she said.

“There were beautiful options listed. Most of them indicated they were up to date, they’ve got the city license, they’ve got the provincial registry and they had really good ratings and they looked like beautiful accommodation options.”

With a lot of purpose-built rental buildings nearing completion around the city, Kilmartin suspects developers with projects in the early planning stages will come back to the city to convert their applications from rentals to condos. Or projects could be shelved.

“Some of the developers may choose to not proceed because they may not be able to recoup their costs because labour, materials and all their other inputs have gone up significantly," Kilmartin said.

Accommodations revenue in Kelowna was down last year, according to Destinations BC. Room revenue dropped 1.6 per cent from 2023. July saw a decrease of 16.1 per cent, but that was offset by an increase of 37.6 per cent in August 2024.

The City of West Kelowna did not respond to a request for information on how many short-term rentals they have in the community.