Putts for Paws Golf Tournament tees up to help local animals

Photo: OHS OHS fund development manager, Marni Adams with Darcy Feth.

The annual Putts for Paws charity golf tournament is just around the corner.

Set for Saturday, June 21 at Black Mountain Golf Course, the event raises money to support animals in need across the Okanagan.

“My wife Karen and I have been doing this event for many years to raise money for local animals. To date, we have raised more than $100,000 for animals,” says event organizer Darcy Feth.

The tournament supports the Okanagan Humane Society (OHS), a charity that has been helping animals in the region since 1996 — from Osoyoos to the Shuswap.

OHS has spayed or neutered more than 50,000 animals over the years and helps thousands more each year through rescue, adoption, and medical support.

“OHS assisted over 4,150 animals last year through our rescue, pet assistance, and adoption programs,” says Romany Runnalls, president of the board of directors.

“2024 was a record-breaking year for saving local animals, and so far in 2025, we're on track to match those numbers,” she added.

Feth says the event is a great day for golf lovers and animal supporters alike.

“We have a great day planned for the golfers including an 18-hole Texas Scramble style tournament at the beautiful Black Mountain Golf Course. There will be snacks and drinks on the course, a chance to win great prizes, a silent auction, buffet dinner and a chance to meet OHS animals during registration.”

The cost is $200 per player or $750 for a team of four. Last year, the event raised over $28,000 — enough to help more than 80 animals, with the average care cost being about $350 per animal.

To register or learn more, visit puttsforpaws.com.

To sponsor or donate, contact Darcy Feth at [email protected] or 250-317-8329.

For more information on the Okanagan Humane Society and its programs, visit okanaganhumanesociety.com.