Opera Under the Stars returning to UBCO for free event summer

Photo: UBC Okanagan Eden Tremayne sings to the crowd at Opera Under the Stars in 2022.

The always-popular Opera Under the Stars will return to UBC Okanagan this summer.

For the 10th year, Kelowna Opera will perform for free in the courtyard space of UBCO.

"This evening is one of my favourite events of the year,” says artistic director Rosemary Thomson.

Opera Kelowna lights up the city with sparkling performance events this summer.

“OPUS has grown to become the largest classical music offering in the Okanagan and really nothing can compare to seeing such an extraordinary community picnic, while hearing glorious voices ringing out across the night sky.”

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance. Registration opened Wednesday at 12 p.m. online.