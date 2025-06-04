Hot cars can be fatal for your furry family members, says the BC SPCA

Madison Reeve

With temperatures continuing to rise across the Okanagan, the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the BC SPCA remind pet parents to keep their animals at home – and not in hot vehicles.

The temperature inside a vehicle, even when in the shade with the windows partially open, can quickly rise to a level that may seriously harm or kill your pet.

"Leave them at home. It's too dangerous to take them with you. Just leave them at home where they are safe and cool," said Matt Affleck, regional manager, animal protection with the BC SPCA.

Affleck says it doesn't take long for your pet to experience distressing symptoms when left in a hot vehicle.

"It can get bad in minutes... five minutes can result in terrible things for pets. We see heavy panting, tongues out, looks swollen, lethargic, vomiting, lots of drooling," he said.

The SPCA says temperatures as low as 20 C can be hot enough to do damage.

Under the RDCO's Responsible Dog Ownership bylaw, anyone found in violation of leaving a dog in an enclosed vehicle without adequate shade or ventilation could be fined $500.

If you see a pet in a hot car, do not break the window. Only RCMP or SPCA Special Constables are legally allowed to enter a vehicle with an animal in distress. Call the SPCA Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

In an emergency, call 9-1-1.