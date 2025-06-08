Kelowna author will have book featured at American Library Association conference

Photo: Contributed Jarrod Thalheimer's Vixen book will get great exposure later this month.

A Kelowna author will get his latest book in front of many eyes later this month at a major literary event in Philadelphia.

Jarrod Thalheimer’s latest offering, Vixen: A Maggie Deacon Adventure, has been selected by U.S.-based Ingram Content Group for inclusion and special promotion at American Library Association’s annual conference.

“It was a wild shot, to be frank,” Thalheimer said in a press release. “I knew I put together a fun story in a great package, but to have a vote of confidence like this takes things to a whole other level.”

The ALA Annual Conference & Exhibition runs from June 26-30, and will bring together more than 12,000 librarians, educators, independent booksellers, managers, agents and publishers. Many authors apply to be included in Ingram’s special author exhibit at the conference each year.

“Maggie Deacon is an amazing character,” Thalheimer said. “Plus, the book looks great. The cover was created by local designer Alex Hennig, and it just pops. The story is captivating as heck with great locations and cool cliff-hangers. It’s a super fun thrill ride. I’m already getting requests for a sequel.”

Vixen: A Maggie Deacon Adventure is available online everywhere and in store locally at Indigo Kelowna, Coles Vernon and Penticton, and Kelowna’s Robbie Rare Books and Bonanza Deli.