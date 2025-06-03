Okanagan Symphony Orchestra names new conductor, music director

Photo: Travis Campbell Julian Pellicano is the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra's new music director.

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra has a new maestro.

Julian Pellicano has been named OSO’s sixth music director and conductor after a multi-year audition process.

“It is truly an honour to be appointed,” said Pellicano.

“The staff and board of the OSO are a passionate and enthusiastic group who I have already enjoyed working with during my time with the OSO, and most of all I look forward to the opportunity to develop my personal and musical connection to the OSO’s dedicated audience, being a welcoming presence for new audience members and getting to know the wider community in the Okanagan Valley.”

In addition to this new role, Pellicano will continue in his current positions of conductor with the National Ballet of Canada and music director of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

He is already involved with the OSO and is adding his touches to the 2025/26 season, but due to previous commitments, will not conduct his first OSO concert until February 2026. He takes over from Rosemary Thomson, who led the OSO for 16 seasons.

OSO says they received 30 applications for the position. Pellicano was selected from among four finalists who auditioned throughout the 2024/25 season.

“I am thrilled that Julian Pellicano has agreed to become our next music director. He was among many wonderful candidates, but I can honestly say that I believe he made the OSO sound the best,” says concertmaster Rachel Kristenson.

“Welcome to the OSO family, Julian!”