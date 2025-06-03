Man rescued from electrical vault at UBC Okanagan

Photo: Madison Reeve Rescue crews at UBC Okanagan.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.

Kelowna fire captain Peter Stantic says they were called at 2:52 p.m. for a report of a man injured in an electrical vault on UBC Okanagan’s campus.

“We had the tech rescue team set up a tripod and we secured the patient to a basket stretcher, extricated them and passed that off to BC Ambulance,” said Stantic.

The vault was about 15 feet deep, Stantic noted.

The patient was conscious and speaking to rescue crews when he was was pulled from the vault, but Stantic was unable to provide details on the extent of his injuries.

The electrical vault that was the site of the rescue is adjacent to the Central Courtyard Fountain on campus.

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.

A man has been pulled from the electrical vault by rescuers.

He is conscious and moving and is now being attended to by rescuers.

More to come...

ORIGINAL 4 p.m.

A technical team with the Kelowna Fire Department is at UBC Okanagan for a confined space rescue.

Firefighters are focused on a maintenance hatch adjacent to the Central Courtyard Fountain on campus.

Crews were called to the campus for a report of a person who had fallen down an electrical vault.

The extent of any injuries is not known.

The team is in the process of preparing to lift the person from the vault.