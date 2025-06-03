No criminality suspected in downtown Kelowna death

Photo: Cindy White
Police at the scene of a sudden death downtown Kelowna.
Police tape and privacy shields have been erected by officers outside a downtown Kelowna bank following a sudden death.
Mounties and the BC Coroners Service are at the RBC at Leon Avenue and Ellis Street. What appears to be a deceased person is behind the screening.
RCMP say they were called to assist paramedics with a person suffering from a medical emergency at about 2:05 p.m.
“There is no criminality suspected,” said a police spokesperson.
No other details were provided.