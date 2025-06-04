Break-in near Kelowna's Knox Mountain caught on camera

Contributed

A resident in Kelowna's North End, near Knox Mountain, is warning neighbours to stay alert after a burglary at his home early Sunday morning.

The suspect, who was caught on camera inside the residence, made off with electronics, tools, and personal items.

"We came home to find out that someone broke into our house and stole some stuff this around 6:15 a.m.," said Anthony, the homeowner, who requested his last name be withheld for safety concerns.

In the video, the suspect is wearing a blue sweater with a grey camo hood and bright orange gloves. His face was covered.

He was also carrying a hunting knife.

Anthony says the break-in happened while he and his wife were away for a wedding from Wednesday through Sunday.

When they came back home, they discovered their front door had been pried open.

Anthony believes the suspect planned the burglary in advance, after disabling the homeowner's outdoor camera the day before by taping over it.

"We had a man who has been hanging around our area the last couple weeks put tape over our camera in the window yesterday, but we can’t confirm it was him who was in the house," Anthony said.

Items stolen from the home include a Milwaukee tool backpack, a MacBook Air in a grey laptop bag, an iPad Pro, a pair of AirPods Pro, a Sony A6000 camera in a blue backpack, several pieces of sentimental jewelry, and a garage door opener.

Anthony says tracking the Apple items was not successful.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

''Police are aware of the incident and are still investigating. No information will be shared at this time due to the on-going investigation,'' said media relations officer Cpl. Allison Konsmo.