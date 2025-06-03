Kelowna Veterinary Hospital says stolen planters have been recovered 

Photo: Kelowna Veterinary Hospital The RCMP helped recover four planters stolen from Kelowna Veterinary Hospital.

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.

There’s a happy ending to the saga of the hanging baskets stolen from outside Kelowna Veterinary Hospital.

The clinic offered to pay forward the generosity of a client who donated replacement baskets after hearing about the theft.

“We were gifted four beautiful new hanging baskets yesterday by a kind local donor. In the spirit of community and gratitude, we plan to donate them to others in need of a little beauty and brightness. We would love them to go to a locally owned business that wants to perk up their curb appeal,” said business development manager Charlotte Fahy.

The donated planters have found a new home outside Kelowna Hair Design on Gordon Drive, which had both of its front windows smashed out in an act of vandalism a few weeks ago.

“I just want to express my thanks to whoever gave them flowers for their curb appeal and tell them that it’s paid forward to my business,” said salon owner Colleen Woelders.

“In our situation with having no control over what happens, it’s nice to have a positive twist to it.”

ORIGINAL 3:34 p.m.

Kelowna Veterinary Hospital has its planters back.

Early Monday morning a green-thumbed thief made off with four hanging baskets from outside the business, located at 1955 Kent Road.

The clinic posted images on social media showing a man making off with the baskets and asking for help to identify him.

Business development manager Charlotte Fahy says after Castanet posted a story about the incident, the clinic received an anonymous tip identifying an individual believed to be in possession of the planters, as well as their location.

Staff did a quick drive-by to confirm the information and then contacted the Kelowna RCMP to request assistance in recovering the baskets.

“Corporal Darren McKay and Constable Madison Campbell responded to our call with empathy, professionalism, and patience,” said Fahy.

“Understanding that we did not wish to pursue criminal charges, they kindly accompanied us to the property to help facilitate a peaceful recovery. The individual cooperated, and our baskets were returned to us — a happy and surprisingly emotional moment.”

She added that the presence of the RCMP officers made all the difference in what could have been a very uncomfortable situation.

Not long after going public about the theft, a client of Kelowna Veterinary Hospital came forward to donate some replacement planters. Fahy said they hope to pay forward that generosity.

“In the spirit of community and gratitude, we plan to donate them to others in need of a little beauty and brightness. We would love them to go to a locally owned business that wants to perk up their curb appeal!” she said.