Crime funds are a step in the right direction, says Kelowna mayor

Photo: Contributed Keowna Mayor Tom Dyas is focused on addressing city crime.

The province’s $5 million initiative to crack down on property crime and street disorder is a step in the right direction, Kelowna’s mayor says.

But not necessarily a big one.

“It’s one piece of an overarching policy that needs to be completed in order to make a thorough difference,” Mayor Tom Dyas said about new Community Safety and Targeted Enforcement program, which is being sold as a way to give police more tools to respond to street crimes, including shoplifting, theft and property damage.

This piece, however, signals the significance of the crime and Dyas is of the mind that bail reform for repeat property offenders—an issue for the federal government to address—may be the bigger piece of the puzzle.

“The community is seeing that there is continual repetition of individuals who are, causing situations within our community,” Dyas said.

“We have about 20 to 25 individuals who have had about 2,600 annual encounters with RCMP, and because bail reform has not been there to deal with those individuals, they've been able to kind of cycle through the system.”

He said if bail reform meant these repeat offenders didn’t cycle through the system so quickly, it would slow down some of the repetition and police could do their jobs more efficiently, and that’s where the new program would be best used.

He’s been lobbying higher levels of government to address the issue and said Prime Minister Carney was made aware of concerns in that regard during a recent premiers meeting.

Dyas would also like to see more BC Crown prosecutors in the city.

The association representing the lawyers filed a formal workload grievance against the BC Prosecution Service in recent weeks over what it called "inadequate staffing" in its Okanagan and Kootenay offices.

The association representing 550 Crown prosecutors across B.C. says that while staffing and resource shortages impact all of its lawyers, issues in Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton, Nelson and Cranbrook are "particularly acute."

Adam Dalrymple, president of the BC Crown Counsel Association, says the region needs 20 more Crown counsel to handle the current workload, representing a 25 per cent increase.

“Our job is to uphold the rule of law in B.C. and keep the public safe to the very best of our ability," he says in a news release. "However, the workload is excessive, and a shortage of Crown Counsel threatens our ability to bring cases to court on time."

Finally, mandatory care would also be a good step forward, Dyas said. More than a year ago, the minister of mental health and addictions Jennifer Whiteside announced that there would be complex care spaces coming to the city. On Tuesday, nothing had happened yet and a timeline was not made available.

Regardless, Dyas was optimistic.

“This is a good step,” he said. “We're grateful that they're having that serious discussion about it, and we're going to continue to advocate hard on all levels of government.”

He said he was heartened that the province didn’t cap the fund at $5 million, and put it simply as a starting point. Kelowna has spent four times as much on the issues C-STEP is touching on in recent years.

The C-STEP program is being administered by the RCMP, which opened to funding applications from police agencies around the province two weeks ago.

Funding from the province will be available to support increased police patrols targeting street crime like open drug use and trafficking, disturbances and public intoxication, and to work with businesses and social services on co-ordinated plans to pre-emptively address street disorder.

“We are not going to be prescriptive in where the funding is going to go, We want the police agencies to come up with operational plans, requests, and expect a matrix to find out where this money is going to address the most pressing challenges facing them on the street level,” Minister of State for Community Safety and Integrated Services Terry Yung said when announcing the program.

Dyas said the city will be coming up with their application soon.