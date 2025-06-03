Patients are spending more time in emergency rooms than five years ago

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna General Hospital's emergency entrance.

Chances are, if you visited a hospital emergency room in British Columbia you spent more time and it took longer to be assessed by a physician than it did just five years ago.

In fact, the median time spent per visit in a B.C. emergency room last year, four hours and 13 minutes, is an increase of 14 minutes over 2023, by far the biggest jump in the country.

Figures released by the Montreal Economic Institute Tuesday show the median visit time in a B.C. emergency room is an hour more than five years ago.

The time for an initial assessment by a physician increased by six minutes in 2024 from one hour and 42 minutes to one hour and 48 minutes. That’s nearly one hour more than the median time of 54 minutes five years ago.

During a news conference announcing the opening of 18 involuntary mental health care beds in Maple Ridge, Health Minister Josie Osborne said the increased wait times in emergency rooms speaks largely to the global shortage of healthcare workers being experienced here at home.

“The fact we know and that we are taking action on building up our primary care system so that people are attached to primary care providers and are able to access their doctors or nurse practitioners so they don’t need to go to the emergency room,” said Osborne.

“Taking action in ways to reduce the administrative burden for family doctors so they can see more people more often, building urgent and primary care clinics to provide different ways for people to access primary care so they can avoid going to the emergency room.”

Photo: MEI Province-by-province chart.

MEI economist Emmanuella B. Faubert, who authored the report, says the fact wait times are worse today than five years ago is a sign the healthcare systems are struggling to provide their patients with timely access to care.

“Having to spend long hours waiting in an emergency room may be the norm in British Columbia, but in other developed countries it isn’t,” said Faubert.

The median length of stay province-by-province ranges from two hours and 45 minutes in Newfoundland and Labrador to five hours and 23 minutes in Quebec.

Across Interior Health, only Kelowna General Hospital and Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops were included in the report.

KGH fared much better than its Kamloops counterpart.

The median ER stay at KGH was three hours and 24 minutes last year, a six-minute increase over 2023 and 18 minutes more than five years ago. The time it took to see a physician remained the same at one hour last year, compared with 48 minutes five years ago.

At Royal Inland Hospital, the median stay in 2024 increased by 12 minutes to three hours and 24 minutes, which was 48 minutes more than five years ago.

The time to see a physician jumped from 78 minutes in 2023 to 90 minutes last year.

That was nearly double the 48 minutes five years ago.