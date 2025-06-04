'Very, very concerning:' Kelowna mayor advocating for residents in wake of hospital shortages

Photo: Interior Health Kelowna’s mayor is in conversation with higher levels of government asking them to address the hospital’s 10 unit pediatric care shortage before anything worse happens.

Kelowna’s mayor is in conversation with higher levels of government asking them to address the hospital’s 10-unit pediatric care closure before anything worse happens.

“We are communicating with the province to rectify the situation as quickly as possible, so it doesn't happen in other areas of the hospital, too,” Mayor Tom Days said.

Two weeks ago, Interior Health announced that Kelowna General Hospital was short of pediatricians and to preserve the well-being of the six doctors who were still on staff, a decision was made to close the pediatric unit. All children who needed to be admitted to the hospital from March 26 for the following six weeks at least, would have to be transferred elsewhere.

Since then, others physicians in different departments have come forward to also express their concerns about being stretched thin and unable to provide ample care.

Nine doctors of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Kelowna General Hospital said in a joint statement issued to media outlets that the hospital is "facing a collapse of its primary maternity care coverage as early as June 1.

"This means that many pregnant patients may arrive at the hospital in labour with no doctor available to provide safe, continuous care during delivery," doctors said.

All of this, said Dyas, is deeply concerning, particularly because of the people whose care will be missing.

“(Interior Health) is an extremely large organization within this community, and one of the largest employers that also takes care of our citizens,” he said. “So for that to happen that way and cause the alarm that it has … is very, very concerning.

Dyas, who is chair of the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District Board, said he’s communicating “with respect” to the premier and Interior Health.

“This isn't something that's we're going to allow to pass by without having the discussions that we need to have to try to get this addressed,” he said, adding that it's not only the immediate future where change is needed, but also the long term.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, more than 130 physicians from KGH's departments of Anesthesiology, Surgery and Obstetrics and Gynecology signed a letter calling the six-week closure of the hospital's in-patient pediatric service “unprecedented for a hospital of this size.”

“To our knowledge, no comparable event has occurred in British Columbia,” the doctors' letter stated.

While IH has said KGH has six of 12 pediatricians currently staffed at KGH, the doctors statement says there are actually only five, despite Kelowna having over 20 pediatricians in the city.

“We have witnessed half the pediatric department resign in recent years, seemingly consistent with burnout and workload challenges,” the doctors say. “Our pediatricians have been covering multiple units: neonatal ICU, emergency, inpatient, clinics and ICU.”

The doctors are calling for increased investment and restructuring at KGH by the Ministry of Health, at least to levels that exist in Victoria.

“KGH is not a small-town hospital. It is a major tertiary care referral centre, serving a growing population in a large geographic area that is twice the size of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland combined. Our distance from Vancouver and BC Children’s Hospital requires us to be able to deliver top-tier care here similar to Victoria serving Vancouver Island,” the doctors say.

“We are raising this concern publicly to ensure families are informed, and to advocate for improvements to pediatric care. Children in our region deserve better.”

Interior Health officials are meeting with departments of obstetrics and gynecology and are working to address concerns raised by KGH medical staff, "including their request for increased compensation."

Efforts to recruit more family doctors, nurse practitioners and other health care professionals are also still underway.