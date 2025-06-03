Kelowna dental company offers free one day cleanings for those who qualify

Photo: Unsplash stock photo A Kelowna dental company is offering free teeth cleanings.

A new Kelowna dental business is offering free dental hygiene services on Sunday, June 22.

Smyl Dental Hygiene, located on Bertram Street, plans to provide free dental hygiene services to those in need and who qualify.

Sara Masiuk runs the clinic which provides dental services including dental hygiene exams, x-rays, scaling, polishing, and fluoride treatment.

"This event is our way of giving back to the community that has supported us, and we are truly excited to make an impact in Kelowna and the surrounding area," Masiuk said.

Masiuk says anyone who is interested in taking part can reach out directly to the clinic either by email at [email protected] or by phone at 250-878-6209.

"It will be volunteer hygienists who will give their time and their services to give back to the community," said Masiuk.

Because there is a screening process, participants are asked to submit their names and information by June 15, there are limited spots available so anyone interested is asked to respond quickly.