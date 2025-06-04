Kelowna Dirty Mutter moves from August to avoid wildfire smoke

Photo: Rhonda Laturnus Does your pup have what it takes to be crowned Kelowna’s muddiest dog? Or maybe you’re just ready to dive into the muddiest fun of the year!

Typically held in August, the Kelowna Dirty Mutter event has moved to June for its sixth edition in in an effort to avoid any conflicts with wildfires and the potential smoke they can bring.

"I didn't want to have to worry about the smoke or the fires, as in previous years," said organizer Rhonda Laturnus. "So I thought, well, we won't have to worry about that in June."

The event features a 1.5-kilometre course filled with muddy fun. Contestants, and their dogs, will have to crawl, climb, splash, and wiggle through mud and obstacles.

All proceeds raised go towards the Rescue Ranch Society in Black Mountain, which helps care for injured and abandoned animals in need of a home.

This year will also feature a film crew from Japan who will be filming for an episode of TV Tokyo's, 'Saving the World! Wonder-Paw Stories'.

"Hopefully it's bigger and better," Laturnus said.

For more information or to register click here.

The Dirty Mutter is one of many events that in recent years have shifted away from the month of August, teh traditional peak of wildfire season in the Okanagan. Rock the Lake and the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival both made the move last year.