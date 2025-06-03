City of Kelowna launches multi-venue ticketing service

Photo: Contributed Theboxoffice.ca screenshot

The City of Kelowna is expanding its venue ticketing service to include multiple arts, sports and entertainment venues across the city.

In a news release, the city says theboxoffice.ca has been launched as a way of making buying and selling tickets easier and more efficient for event producers and patrons.

Ticketing will be available for a variety of events at a variety of venues.

Originally operating within the Kelowna Community Theatre and Rotary Centre for the Arts, theboxoffice.ca will now support events at Elk Stadium, the Apple Bowl and other local venues.

“From concerts to live theatre, sports to comedy, theboxoffice.ca provides enhanced services for organizers and attendees alike,” says cultural services manager Christine McWillis.

“Theboxoffice.ca will help you easily find the best events, plan your next adventure and get your tickets all in one place.

“We believe ticketing should be more than just a transaction, it should be a gateway to unforgettable experiences backed by local knowledge, real marketing support, and a team that truly cares about the success of every event.”