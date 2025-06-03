Kelowna RCMP urge safety after two drown in Okanagan Lake

Madison Reeve

Two people have died in separate incidents on Okanagan Lake in the past three days, prompting police to remind the public about the importance of water safety.

On Saturday, May 31, Vernon RCMP found the body of a woman near the Evely Recreation Site on Westside Road. She had gone missing the day before while swimming with her kayak. Police say she was not wearing a life jacket when she was found around 12:30 p.m.

Then, on Monday, June 2, another body was pulled from the lake near Kelowna’s City Park. Police say there is no sign of foul play, but have not shared more details.

With warmer weather bringing more people to the lake, police are asking everyone to stay safe on the water.

“Never swim alone. Always swim with a buddy," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson.

"Lifejackets are absolutely important for your safety, for our children's safety, and obviously, alcohol and the water do not mix."

Drowning is the third leading cause of accidental death worldwide, preceded by unintentional poisoning, such as drug overdose, and motor vehicle accidents.